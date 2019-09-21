Netflix renews 'GLOW' for fourth and final season

"GLOW", starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth and final season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final season of the wrestling comedy will have 10 episodes.

Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will return as showrunners, writers and executive producers to finish the series. The third season of "GLOW" premiered on the streaming platform in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)