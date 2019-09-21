Vince Vaughn joins Hulu's 'The Binge'

International Development News
PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 21-09-2019 17:59 IST
Actor Vince Vaughn is set to star in Hulu movie "The Binge". The comedy film also features Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco and Dexter Darden, reported Deadline.

The film is set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, the only day anyone can participate in the "fun" is on Binge day. Jeremy Garelick is directing from the screenplay penned by Jordan VanDina.

The story revolves around three friends, Griffin (Gisondo), Hags (Darden) and Andrew (Franco), who have all just turned 18 making them finally eligible to participate in once a year big Binge Party. Garelick is also producing the project with Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon as well as Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett, and Michael Schade.

