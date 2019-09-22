Getting more offers of content driven films now, says Amyra Dastur

Actor Amyra Dastur says she is happy with the way her career is shaping up. The actor, who made her acting debut in 2013 film "Issaq", believes she is getting better opportunities now.

"I am very happy with the films that I am getting. I feel now I have started working more. I am given better opportunities and better roles as well. "I pick up what is offered to me. And if somebody is not offering me the right role and right film then I am not going to choose. But the doors are opening up, I am getting more content films now," Amyra told PTI.

The actor added that she doesn't get bogged down by the criticism or let the praise get into her head. "Everybody is entitled to have an opinion. You will have some people, who think you are are not a good actor because you are pretty. There will be people, who can see past your appearance and take you seriously. You will have pros and cons. I feel when you are willing to work hard, which I do."

Amyra, who has been part of films like "Kung Fu Yoga", "Rajma Chawal" and "Judgementall Hai Kya", said she is careful about picking up roles. "I believe in slow and steady. I have been playing slow here. That is working at the end of the day. I am in no hurry, no rush. I will always choose quality over quantity."

The actor, who played Ali Fazal's love interest in Sanjay Dutt's recently released film "Prassthanam", said she was waiting to do a commercial film. The 26-year-old actor said she gave audition for her part and director Deva Katta was convinced she was apt to play the role of an NRI girl.

"My character is an NRI from America, she comes to India to write her political thesis paper. She meets Ali, who is part of this huge political family and they get into a relationship while his family is crumbling. She is a ray of sunshine who gets into the dark-violent world." The movie also features Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, and Chunky Pandey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)