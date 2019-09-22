People News Summary: Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined an array of celebrities on Friday for the glitzy wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at a 17th-century Italian villa overlooking the city of Rome. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner flew in from the United States to join the other A-listers who included singer Katy Perry, her partner Orlando Bloom, British TV host James Corden and Harry's cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

