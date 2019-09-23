FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2019 Emmy awards

International Development News
Reuters Los Angeles
Updated: 23-09-2019 08:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The annual Emmy awards, celebrating the best in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES "Fleabag" (Amazon Studios)

BEST LIMITED SERIES "Chernobyl" (HBO)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR Bill Hader, "Barry"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR Billy Porter, "Pose"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

COUNTRY : United States
