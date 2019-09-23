Emmy Awards 2019 winner list

"Game of Thrones" and "Fleabag" emerged as major winners at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Full list of winners:

Best Comedy "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Best Drama

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Best Limited Series "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Best Actor, Comedy Bill Hader, "Barry"

Best Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Best Actor, Drama Billy Porter, "Pose"

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Supporting Actress, Comedy Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting Actress, Drama Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Supporting Actor, Drama

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Television Movie "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)

Variety Sketch Series

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Variety Talk Series "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

Reality Competition Program

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

Writing for a Comedy Series Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" ("Episode 1")

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" ("Nobody Is Ever Missing")

Writing for a Limited Series or Movie Craig Mazin, "Chernobyl"

Writing for a Variety Series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

Directing for a Comedy Series Harry Bradbeer, "Fleabag" ("Episode 1")

Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" ("Reparations")

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie Johan Renck, "Chernobyl"

Directing for a Variety Series

Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live" ("Host: Adam Sandler").

