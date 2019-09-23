Fox bleeps Jesse Armstrong Emmy speech

International Development News
PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 23-09-2019 15:33 IST
The Emmy acceptance speech of Jesse Armstrong appeared to be censored by the Fox network as the "Succession" creator went on to touch upon the immigration debate under Trump administration. According to Vulture, Armstrong won the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for the HBO show.

He quipped about how the awards night saw British talent dominating the ceremony. "I didn't expect that. Quite a lot of British winners. Maybe too many. Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions..." after which Armstrong was bleeped.

"If this episode is any good at all, it's due to the work of my friend and collaborator, the man who directed it, Mark Myold. To the writers I worked with in the writers room who I'm very, very fond of. To the cast who are extraordinary and could turn base metal into gold that make it a pleasure to go to work every day," he added. He apparently mentioned "sh*thole countries" in a reference to US President Donald Trump's last year's remarks over Haiti and African countries.

As per reports from the venue, Armstrong's speech was censored because of his coarse language. Another Emmy winner Alex Borstein also talked about her immigrant family members earlier in the show.

COUNTRY : India
