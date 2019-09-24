Amitabh Bachchan to receive India's highest award in cinema

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is to receive India's highest award in cinema, Dada Saheb Phalke award. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet that the actor "who entertained and inspired for two generations" has been unanimously selected for the award.

The tweet read, "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for Dada Saheb Phalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him."

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organization set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The recipient is honored for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema" and is selected by a committee consisting of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry.