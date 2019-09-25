Saint Laurent brings elegance to dazzling show in front of Eiffel Tower

Saint Laurent's models on Tuesday paraded down a runway filled with dozens of projector lights against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower to showcase the French label's collection for Paris Fashion Week. Long, fluid dresses and burnished gold embroideries from the 70s, chosen by creative director Anthony Vaccarello for the 2020 summer collection, sparkled along with the Paris landmark.

Ushering in Vaccarello's fourth year in the job, the women's collection unveiled at the show heavily featured short and knee-length shorts, high boots, dazzling cigarette pants and jumpsuits. See-through tops with deep necklines also set the tone for the looks.

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of top model Cindy Crawford, was one of the models, while Naomi Campbell closed the show. "A sharp take on Saint Laurent classics devised to strengthen individuality," Saint Laurent said in a statement, describing the show.

The crowd included French icon Catherine Deneuve, Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who is married to Francois-Henri Pinault, chief executive of the Kering SA conglomerate that owns Saint Laurent, and actor Rami Malek, who played Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the rock film drama "Bohemian Rhapsody." In addition to Saint Laurent, the Kering luxury goods conglomerate owns the Gucci and Balenciaga labels. Saint Laurent accounts for around 13 percent of the group's revenue. Kering is scheduled to present its third-quarter sales results on Oct. 24.

