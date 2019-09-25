Angelina Jolie goes blonde for 'The Eternals'

The first images of Angelina Jolie in Marvel's "The Eternals" is out and the Hollywood star has gone blonde for the role. In the photographs by web portal Splashnews.com, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted filming scenes in England.

Jolie is dressed in character as Thena, a member of superhero group the 'The Eternals', wearing a white flowy dress and sporting long white blonde hair as she wades into a lake to spread some ashes. It cannot be confirmed if the actor, who is a brunette, had coloured her hair or it was a wig. She previously sported a blonde look in "Life or Something Like It", "Girl, Interrupted", "Gone in Sixty Seconds" and "Salt".

"The Eternals" also boasts the likes of Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan Kit Harington and Richard Madden. The film is slated for a November 6, 2020 release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)