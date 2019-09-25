Mumbai Police congratulates 'Inspector Vijay' Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mumbai Police on Wednesday congratulated Amitabh Bachchan on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award win with a creative tweet that harks back to his popular screen persona of 'Inspector Vijay'. "Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award.

"We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations," the tweet on Mumbai Police's official Twitter read. The social media team of the police also shared a still from Prakash Mehra's 1973 action film "Zanjeer", that finally gave a break to Bachchan in the film industry after a dozen flops.

The veteran actor, who completes 50 years in Indian cinema, had opted for the name 'Vijay' in around 20 films, including hits such as "Deewar", "Trishul", "Kaala Patthar" and "Agneepath". On Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the award for the Bollywood veteran.

The award, named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with "Saat Hindustani". Considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000.

