Guillermo del Toro to write a book of short stories

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del toro is working on another book, which will be a collection of original short stories. The filmmaker has collaborated with Amazon Original Stories imprint to publish the book, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The publisher teased that the book "will introduce a world of strange happenings, otherworldly horror, and dark fantasy". Del Toro, whose filmography reflects his childhood fascination with monsters, said he is privileged to share his personal fantasy stories.

"Throughout the years, I've been inspired by reading short stories, from ghost stories to fairy tales. Now I have the privilege to create and share my own," the director said. The book is untitled at this point.

This year, Del Toro produced the big screen adaptation of "Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark".

