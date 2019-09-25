James Michael Tyler doesn't want 'Friends' reunion

James Michael Tyler, best known for playing Gunther on "Friends" , says a reboot of the hit sitcom would mess with its "perfection". Tyler appeared on the NBC series as the Central Perk coffee shop worker tormented by his unrequited love for Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston).

"Friends" is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. "Why mess with perfection?" Tyler told "This Morning" hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby when asked about the possibility.

"I don't know if a reboot would have the same weight or quality. They tied it up in a nice little bow," he added. The 57-year-old actor said the show, which is considered a cultural phenomenon, ended on a "bittersweet" note for him.

"I bonded with the entire cast and crew, they were family. It was sad knowing I wasn't going back like I had for the last 10 years but it ended on a good note. "We were very fortunate to have extremely talented writers who were at the top of their game. If it didn't land, they would huddle and five minutes later would have an entirely different joke," Tyler said.

Recently, co-creator Marta Kauffman dismissed the idea of a revival, saying "We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot." PTI RDS RDS

