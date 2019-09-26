Wondering why DJ Diplo hacked Jonas Brothers' Instagram account? Here's the answer!

If you're following the Jonas Brothers Instagram account, you might have noticed that things got really, really weird, thanks to DJ Diplo who recently hacked the pop band's social media handle. And well, we all thought it's just for fun but there's actually a reason behind it, something which will get all their fans super excited! Diplo is officially recruiting the Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin to collaborate on his country music album, reported E! News.

The DJ and the pop band are teaming up for a new song for Diplo's country album. Speculation over whether it's just a prank or a collaboration is on the way began when fans started noticing that the Jonas Brothers had unfollowed everyone but Diplo on Instagram. Then, they began posting only photos of the DJ. However, it wasn't really the JoBros unfollowing accounts and spamming their followers with Diplo's photos. It was Diplo himself who had hacked the brothers' account.

Diplo began the trolling by sharing a black and white photo of himself in only Calvin Klein briefs, then he shared a photo of pop-rock band Hanson and captioned it, "never forget the original jonas brothers," and he also posted another shirtless photo of himself holding three Grammy awards. As fans came up with their own theories as to who hacked the JoBros' account, Diplo spilled the beans in a post on his Instagram account. "The @jonasbrothers are dorks and I hacked their Instagram #dorkusbrothers," he captioned the post.

The boy band seemed to suggest they were a little put out by the whole incident. Joe posted a screenshot of a text he sent Diplo on his Instagram Story. "Dude. Honestly it was funny for like a minute but who gave you the password?" - the text read. In April, a number of news outlets announced that Diplo would explore uncharted territory with his new country music under his birth name, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr.

He has already released his first single titled 'So Long' featuring country singer Cam. As per a press release, he is all set to have other country artists featured in the album as well. (ANI)

