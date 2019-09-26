Disha Patani wraps up 'Malang'

Disha Patani on Thursday announced the wrap of her forthcoming film 'Malang' also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. The actor shared a small footage on her Instagram stories, where she is getting her makeup done for the "last day" of the shoot. "Last day of # Malang," the 27-year-old actor wrote alongside a heart emoji.

The news of the film was confirmed on March 4 by film critic Taran Adarsh and is the first project for all the four actors together. 'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.

Suri is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2' was a hit. 'Malang' is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Disha was last seen in the recently released 'Bharat'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)