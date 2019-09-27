Selma Blair shows off 'peach fuzz' developed from MS treatments

Actress Selma Blair who is undergoing treatment for multiple sclerosis showed off 'peach fuzz' developed as a result of chemotherapy. The 'Cruel Intentions' actress posted a picture of herself showing light facial hair which she described as "rather thick and substantial peach fuzz" adding, "I also have very small ears. Earlier development. School pick up musings. Carry on. #selfie."

[{4249dcb9-854d-46bb-945f-bee5c0564289:intradmin/Selma_27.19.JPG}] The 47-year-old actress has documented her journey through her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and subsequent treatment on her Instagram account since her hospital discharge in July, reported Page Six.

"Today is a banner day," Selma wrote on Instagram the day of her release. "I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do." Besides her newly-acquired peach fuzz, Blair previously talked about another frustrating side effect of her MS treatments: insomnia.

"Insomnia. I am like a waking baby. Afraid and want to cry. I want my mom. I do. I will take a bath. And cry. The beginning is hard. I have to Remember," she wrote on Instagram at that time. Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Since going public with her disease, Blair has never shied away from documenting the highs and lows of her life with the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)