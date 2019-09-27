Studio's call to not give Sajid Khan director's credit on 'Housefull 4': Akshay Kumar

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday said it was production banner Nadiadwala Grandson's decision to not give Sajid Khan credit as a director on the fourth installment in the "Housefull" franchise. Sajid stepped down from his directing duties on "Housefull 4" in October last year after he was accused of sexual harassment by three women, including actor Saloni Chopra.

Farhad Samji came on board to finish the film, the trailer of which was released on Friday. "Sajid has directed 60 per cent of the film. But this is studio's call (to not give him credit). And that is how it going to happen now," Akshay told reporters here at the trailer launch of the comedy.

The 51-year-old actor, who plays the lead in the movie, said film industry has become a more secure place after the #MeToo movement made its way to India last year. "There have been a lot of changes since #MeToo began. Every production company I know, like Sajid Nadiadwala's company, now a days there are officers on the set to deal with such cases. They make sure that nothing goes wrong. They are there to take the complaints. There is a lot of security now. And we don't want misbehaviour happening," he added.

Asked if he would collaborate with Sajid again in future, Akshay said he is open to working with the director if he gets a clean chit. "Well...See if he is acquitted with everything. I don't know what has happened exactly. And if he is acquitted I will surely work with him."

"Housefull 4", also featuring Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, will hit the theatres on October 25.

