People News Roundup: Prince Harry to visit Angola de-mining project, in Diana's footsteps

Britain's Prince Harry says 'race against time' on climate change

Britain's Prince Harry warned the world faces "a race against time" and that "no one can deny science" as he arrived in Botswana on Thursday to visit conservation and health projects on the next leg of his family's tour of southern African. Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the British throne, also referenced Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a worldwide movement demanding action to tackle global warming.

Sick Kylie Jenner pulls out of Paris fashion week

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner on Wednesday pulled out of Paris Fashion Week where she was due to launch a new cosmetics line with French luxury brand Balmain. Jenner, 22, said on Twitter that she was sick and unable to travel to Paris to launch the collection as planned on Friday with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

Archbishop Tutu hails Prince Harry and Meghan as caring couple while baby Archie beams

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu hailed Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as "genuinely caring" people when the royal couple visited the former archbishop along with their four-month-old son Archie in Cape Town on Wednesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently been the subject of scurrilous articles in Britain's tabloid media which have accused them of being overly politically correct and contrasted their globe-trotting lifestyle with their stand on climate change.

Prince Harry to visit Angola de-mining project, in Diana's footsteps

Britain's Prince Harry wore a protective vest and visor at a de-mining project in Angola on Friday, and photographs of his visit echoed a famous series of images taken of his late mother Princess Diana more than 20 years ago. Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the throne visited a de-mining field outside Dirico, a town in Angola's Cuando Cubango province, where, wearing a safety vest, he remotely detonated a mine in a controlled explosion. He also met community members.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. "First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said. Amazon brings Samuel L.

Jackson's voice to Alexa and announces voice-controlled glasses

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said actor Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company's virtual assistant Alexa, while the voice aid will also be built into a new wearable line of earbuds, eyeglasses, and a ring. The news, along with announcements of a new range of voice-controlled Echo speakers, a multilingual mode for Alexa and an additional privacy feature for deleting voice recordings regularly, underscores the investment the world's largest online retailer is putting into voice-controlled computing, a new area of technology in which it is competing against Alphabet Inc's Google Assistant and Apple Inc's Siri.

