REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER

U.S. House Democrats subpoena Pompeo for Ukraine documents WASHINGTON - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives who are pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump issued a subpoena on Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents concerning contact with the Ukrainian government.

BRITAIN-EU/ Moment of truth coming for Brexit with time running out, EU and Britain say

BRUSSELS/LONDON - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned on Friday that time was running out for Britain and the European Union to hammer out a divorce deal with the British Brexit minister also saying the moment of truth was approaching. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/CONGRESS-EMERGENCY U.S. House votes again to end Trump's border emergency declaration

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday backed for a second time legislation that would terminate President Donald Trump's February declaration of a national emergency on the southern border with Mexico, sending the measure to the White House for Trump's expected veto. USA-ELECTION/WARREN

Democratic presidential candidate Warren beefs up anti-corruption plan BEDFORD, N.H. - Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose sweeping anti-corruption plan has powered her ascendant presidential campaign, stepped up her offensive on Friday, vowing to increase funding for congressional research to reduce corporate lobbyists' political sway.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE/CHINA-LIMITS

Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets -sources WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions.

WELLS FARGO-CEO/ Wells Fargo chooses BNY Mellon's Scharf as third CEO in three years

After a difficult, months-long search for a new chief executive, scandal-plagued Wells Fargo & Co named as its next leader Charles Scharf, a one-time Jamie Dimon protégé known on Wall Street as a detail-oriented number cruncher who excels in streamlining operations ENTERTAINMENT

DISNEY-SONY/SPIDERMAN Spider-Man to keep swinging in Marvel's movie universe

LOS ANGELES - Spider-Man, the popular web-slinging superhero currently played by actor Tom Holland, will headline a new movie in 2021 and appear in a future Marvel Studios film under a deal announced Friday by Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co. FASHION-PARIS/ISSEY MIYAKE

Issey Miyake's new designer cans catwalk for Paris show PARIS - Issey Miyake's new designer Satoshi Kondo had models in free-flowing dresses dancing, twirling and skateboarding around a former 19th century mortuary for his Paris Fashion Week show.

SPORTS MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/

Motor racing-Mercedes expecting three-way fight in Russia SOCHI, Russia - Mercedes are not placing any bets on Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix, with the five-time champions expecting a three-way battle for the win.

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ Athletics-Youngest Ingebrigtsen brother reinstated after 5,000m disqualification

DOHA - The Ingebrigtsen family's dream of having three brothers in the 5,000 metres world championships final remained alive on Friday after Jakob, the youngest of the trio, won an appeal after being disqualified in his first heat. UPCOMING

ODDLY ENOUGH CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/FLAG BOY (PIX) (TV)

A Chinese boy's love affair with the national flag Dubbed the "national flag baby" by Chinese media, a nine-year-old boy is captivating the country in the run up to Communist China's 70th anniversary on Tuesday because of his daily ritual of donning a uniform, goosestepping across his home and raising the Chinese flag on a home-made pulley system.

28 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HAITI-PROTESTS/ Fallout of Haiti protests, government under pressure

Monitoring tense situation in Haiti after intense protests on Friday that damaged some businesses as protesters stepped up calls for President Jovenel Moise to resign. 28 Sep

FRANCE-POLITICS/LEPEN-NIECE (PIX) Niece of France's Le Pen sets out a vision for future of France's far-right

Marion Marechal will reignite then Le Pen family soap opera on Saturday when she draws out her vision for 'an alternative to progressivism'. Marechal, who quit her aunt's far right National Front party (now known as Rassemblement National) in 2017, dropped Le Pen from her own surname and set up a school to generate the right-wing leaders of the future, is seen as the biggest threat to her aunt Marine Le Pen's political survival. 28 Sep

ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/ (PIX) (TV) Zimbabwe's Mugabe set to be buried in home village

Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe will be buried in his home village after the government relented to the family's wish for a private burial three weeks after his death. 28 Sep

AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Afghanistan holds presidential election

Afghanistan holds election to choose new president. 28 Sep

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/RALLY (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong protesters plan rally on the fifth anniversary of Umbrella Movement

Thousands of protesters rally at Tamar Park in central Hong Kong to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement, that paralyzed parts of the financial hub for 79 days in late 2014. 28 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-CONFERENCE (PIX)

Turkish main opposition party holds conference regarding Syria Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) holds a conference regarding Syria.

28 Sep SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference

The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds it annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments. 28 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE TEXAS-CRIME/AMBER GUYGER

Dallas jury weighs fate of former cop in mistaken-apartment slay case A Dallas jury as soon as Saturday could begin considering whether police officer Amber Guyger, who has since been removed from the force, was guilty of murder when she shot dead Botham Jean after she accidentally walked into his apartment thinking it was her own.

28 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ANGOLA-PRESIDENT (PIX) (TV) Prince Harry meets with Angolan President, Joao Lourenco

Prince Harry meets with Angolan President Lourenco at the Presidential Palace before he departs for Malawi. 28 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Also Read: Peoples' News Roundup: Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)