Marvel, Sony to reunite for one more 'Spider-Man' film, Jon Watts in talks to direct

In a shocker, Disney/Marvel and Sony have struck a deal to bring out a third "Spider-Man" film together after a very public divorce over a month ago. According to Variety, the new project is scheduled for a July 16, 2021, with Jon Watts in negotiations to return as director. Watts directed "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home", with Tom Holland as the web slinger.

The two studios were engaged in discussions to renew the deal that enabled the web slinger's appearance in the money-minting Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney, which owns the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios, had demanded that it wanted to split future Spider-Man movies in a 50/50 co-financing arrangement, that also meant a 50/50 split in the profits.

In August, after Sony declined to agree on the new terms, Disney removed MCU head Feige and Marvel as producers of the future projects. Feige welcomed the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man back into the MCU, pointing out the future might hold more surprises as Sony continues to work on its "own Spidey-verse".

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold," the Marvel head said.

Also as part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will appear in a future Marvel movie. Sony said it was pleased that a deal had been reached.

"We have had a great collaboration over the last four years, and our mutual desire to continue was equal to that of the many fans. We are delighted to be moving forward together," said Robert Lawson, chief communications officer for Sony Pictures Entertainment. Holland reacted to the news by posting a scene from 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street," in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character gives an impassioned speech about "not leaving".

"I'm not leaving. I'm not leaving. I'm not f***ing leaving. The show goes on," DiCaprio said to a room full of overwhelmed co-workers in the Martin Scorsese-directed film. Zendaya, who plays MJ in the series, also weighed in by tweeting a GIF of an animated Spider-Man dancing.

According to a report in ComicBook.com, the new deal will use the two movies to write Spider-Man out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, eventually giving Sony full control of the character. It was in 2015, when Sony surprised Spidey fans as it revealed its deal with Marvel that would ensure the character's appearance in the MCU.

Holland was cast as the new Spider-Man, debuting with 2016's "Captain America: Civil War". The 23-year-old actor went on to reprise the role in two "Avenger" films as well as two solo projects, most recent being "Far From Home".

