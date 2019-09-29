Yuri On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence gets official confirmation on delay

Undeniably, Yuri On Ice Season 2 is a much-awaited animated television series. Not only Season 2, the animated enthusiasts were ardently looking forward to the release of Yuri On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence. But a bad news has recently been declared.

The much-anticipated movie Yuri On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence has been postponed for an unstipulated period of time. This may be a bad news for the anime lovers but the decision is actually rightly taken for the benefit of the movie. The official website has roughly stated:

"Yuri !!! on ICE theatrical version: ICE ADOLESCENCE", which was scheduled to be released this year, has been postponed in order to significantly scale up the contents of the work from the original plan. We apologize for the change in the release date for all who are looking forward to this work.

The entire staff will strive to bring a fully mature film to fruition.

We will keep everyone posted on the future release date as soon as it is decided. We appreciate your continued support.

Yuri !!! on ICE Production Committee"

Although not much was said on Season 2's release, Yuri On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence was earlier announced to be premiered anytime in 2019. Many expected it to take place during the last phase of 2019. This really hurts but the decision is basically beneficial in terms of making the movie more matured.

