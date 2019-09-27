One Piece Chapter 957 spoilers: Roger has highest bounty, Powerful characters revealed

One Piece Chapter 957 is being provided the title "Ultimate". An updated Reddit post has revealed a few new details about the imminent chapter and the manga lovers are quite excited about it. The upcoming chapter is expected to feature some of the most powerful characters in the planet of One Piece.

As said, One Piece Chapter 957 will feature some of the most powerful characters that include Beast Pirates captain Kaido, Blackbeard Pirates captain Marshall D. Teach, Red Hair Pirates captain Shanks, Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin including late Emperor and Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate, the leader of the legendary Rocks Pirates, Rocks D. Xebec and late Pirate King and Roger Pirates captain Gol D. Roger, as revealed by Inquisitr.

If reports are to be believed, One Piece Chapter 957 will introduce the commencement of the Big Battle, following the new alliance of Kaido and Big Mom in the previous manga chapters. The manga enthusiasts will get fascinating information about the legendary pirate group Rocks in the imminent chapter. The Rocks is constantly growing despite the absence of the leader Pirate King Gol D Roger.

The upcoming manga chapter is expected to reveal the bounties of the former Rocks members. Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate, Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin, Golden Lion Shiki, Beast Pirates captain Kaido and Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate are among the ex-members of the highly popular pirate group. Big Mom and Kaido earlier used to be companions before structuring their respective pirate groups.

On the other hand, the imminent One Piece Chapter 957 will focus on the Yonkos and more importantly on Rox. Big Mom and Kaido have joined forces to recreate Rox. The readers will reportedly be taken back to the Wano County. However, Roger has the highest bounty figure at 5.5 billion berries followed by Whitebeard at 5 billion berries, Kaido at 4.6 billion berries, Big Mom at 4.3 billion berries and Shanks at 4 billion berries.

One Piece Chapter 957 is officially expected to be out by September 30, 2019. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.