Not trying to repair anything with 'Rise of Skywalker': JJ Abrams

Filmmaker JJ Abrams has said that he has not retconned the events of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" with his upcoming movie "The Rise of Skywalkers". "The Last Jedi", directed by Rian Johnson, was praised by critics for its originality in 2017 but fans blasted it on social media for some of the plot twists as well as the killing of a major character.

Abrams, who returns to franchise after the 2015 two billion dollar grosser "The Force Awakens", told Empire magazine that it was never his endeavour to "repair" the story with "The Rise of Skywalker". "I never found myself trying to repair anything. If I had done VIII, I would have done things differently, just as Rian would have done things differently if he had done VII. But having worked on television series, I was accustomed to creating stories and characters that then were run by other people," the director said.

"If you're willing to walk away from the thing that you created and you believe it's in trustworthy hands, you have to accept that some of the decisions being made are not gonna be the same that you would make. And if you come back into it, you have to honour what's been done," he added. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 20.

