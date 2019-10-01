Democrats fighting to take down duly elected prez: Jon Voight on Trump impeachment inquiry

Veteran actor and Conservative supporter Jon Voight say by calling for an impeachment investigation against US President Donald Trump, the Democrats are engaging in a "crime". The 80-year-old actor, who is a vocal Trump advocate, said the Opposition is still having a tough time accepting defeat in the 2016 presidential elections.

"I feel that the Democrats are trying to find ways to take down this president. I think it's a crime - period. "I think they can't accept the election results (in 2016) that happened. With Hilary (Clinton) losing, they still can't accept it. They are fighting to take down a duly elected president of the United States," Voight told Variety.

The actor was speaking at the world premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", which stars his daughter, actor Angelina Jolie in the title role. The Democratic-led House of Representatives launched an official impeachment inquiry this week accusing Trump of a "mafia-like shakedown" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aimed at damaging his potential 2020 White House challenger, Joe Biden.

Voight defended Trump, saying, "I'm for Donald Trump and I will continue to support him."

