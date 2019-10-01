Dakota Johnson launches podcast for sexual assault victims

One year after Dakota Johnson asked women and girls around the world to call on a phone number she had posted on Instagram and share their stories of sexual assault, the actor has come up with a podcast, a compilation of the voicemails she received. Called "The Left Ear", the podcast is an "introduction into non-judgmental listening, and a space of refuge and healing for the survivors who called in droves in order to finally share their stories."

Johnson announced the new show on her Instagram on Monday. "I didn't want to speak on their behalf, I wanted to listen to them. This is The Left Ear. A podcast where you will find the voicemails I listened to. To protect anonymity the voices have been slightly pitched, and any identifiers have been removed. Other than that, they have not been edited. These are real stories from real people around the world.

"Listening to these stories can feel very intense. So please take care of yourself if choose to listen. And I hope you do choose to listen, because listening is the most important thing you can do for someone," the actor wrote on the social media platform. The first episode of the podcast is already available at its website TheLeftEar.com. The website also provides resources for anyone feeling triggered or overwhelmed, as well as crisis response hotlines and links to various directories for mental healthcare, including therapists that specialize in serving minority communities.

More episodes will follow every Monday starting from October 7.

