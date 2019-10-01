International Development News
Aishwarya to voice Angelina's character in 'Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil' Hindi version

There is a piece of good news for fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! The Bollywood diva has been roped in to lend her voice for Hindi version of Disney's 'Maleficent

ANI
Updated: 01-10-2019 13:47 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Image Credit: ANI

There is a piece of good news for fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! The Bollywood diva has been roped in to lend her voice for Hindi version of Disney's 'Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.' The 'Devdas' actor will voice the central character 'Maleficent' in the Hindi, played by Angelina Jolie in the original version of the much-awaited fantasy.

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Maleficent', in which fans witnessed the events that made the evil witch curse a baby princess, Aurora. With Joachim Ronning directing the flick, Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson are bankrolling this installment. (ANI)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie goes blonde for 'The Eternals'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

