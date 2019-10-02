Ava DuVernay to tackle pilot episode of HBO Max's 'DMZ'

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay will helm the pilot episode of comedy series "DMZ" for HBO Max streaming service. Developed by Roberto Patino, the show is described as a futuristic drama set in an American civil war, according to Variety. Patino will also showrun and executive produce the project.

"In the near future, the aforementioned civil war leaves Manhattan a demilitarised zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. "'DMZ' chronicles the journey of a female medic who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son. She has to contend with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control the lawless no man's land," the official plotline of the series read.

The project falls under DuVernay's multi-year deal with WBTV that she inked in 2018. Patino, who also has an overall deal with WBTV, is best known for his writing on shows such as "Prime Suspect" , "Sons of Anarchy" and "Westworld". The pilot episode of "DMZ" is produced by DuVernay's Array Filmworks, in association with Warner Bros Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)