Justin Timberlake pranked at Paris Fashion Week

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake found himself at the receiving end of a prank when he was entering the venue of a show during the Paris Fashion Week. Serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who has previously pranked Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, grabbed Timberlake's leg as the singer was making way to the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2020 show.

Timberlake was walking the red carpet with wife and actor Jessica Biel. Security personnel quickly removed Sediuk while Timberlake and Biel continued to walking on the red carpet, joking around and posing for photographers inside, according to People magazine.

Meanwhile, model Gigi Hadid also had to deal with a prankster when she was walking the runway at Chanel's Spring 2020 presentation. Comedian Marie S'Infiltre climbed onto the runway wearing a Chanel-style dog tooth-patterned outfit and a black hat.

Hadid, who was a part of the show's finale, then placed her hand on S'Infiltre's shoulder and escorted her off the platform.

