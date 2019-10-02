Selena Gomez writes essay about undocumented immigration

Selena Gomez has penned an emotional essay detailing her family undocumented immigration to the US. In the piece, published in Time magazine, the 27-year-old singer voiced her concerns over the current immigration crisis in the country.

"In the 1970s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States hidden in the back of a truck. My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after. In 1992, I was born a US citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice," Gomez wrote. She said since then, her family "worked hard" for four decades to gain US citizenship.

"Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance," Gomez added. However, the singer now is "afraid for my country" when she reads the "news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media".

"Immigration is a divisive political issue. It's the subject of endless arguments and countless news stories. But immigration goes beyond politics and headlines. It is a human issue, affecting real people, dismantling real lives. "How we deal with it speaks to our humanity, our empathy, our compassion. How we treat our fellow human beings defines who we are," Gomez said.

Gomez then explained her involvement with docuseries "Living Undocumented", which follows eight families in the US who are facing possible deportation. "It captured the shame, uncertainty and fear I saw my own family struggle with. But it also captured the hope, optimism and patriotism so many undocumented immigrants still hold in their hearts despite the hell they go through," the singer said about the show.

"As a Mexican-American woman, I feel a responsibility to use my platform to be a voice for people who are too afraid to speak. I hope that getting to know these eight families and their stories will inspire people to be more compassionate, and to learn more about immigration and form their own opinion," she added.

