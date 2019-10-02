Ryan Reynolds' '6 Underground' to premiere on Netflix on December 13

Michael Bay's action film "6 Underground", fronted by "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, will debut on Netflix on December 13. The actor shared the news of film's premiere date on Twitter, saying, "Warm up those DVD players because we're coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th! '6 Underground'."

In another tweet, he posted the trailer and wrote, "Apparently @netflix now has a 'digital' arm, so you don't have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here's the 'digital' trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. 'How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More'.#digital" The plot for the film revolves around six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.

Besides Reynolds, the cast also includes Melanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy and Lior Raz. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who previously collaborated with Reynolds on "Deadpool" films, have penned the script.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing along with Bay and Ian Bryce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)