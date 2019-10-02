Financial independence of a woman extremely important: Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan says it is extremely important for women to be financially independent, something she realised when she was in her 20s. The actor said women shouldn't be dependent on anyone and she herself saw a lot of changes in her life when she became financially independent.

"Financial independence of a woman is extremely important. When I was 20 I realised I don't want to be dependent on anyone else, I want to be answerable only to myself. Even if I have to answer, I should be able to do it with independence and strongly," Shruti said. "For that financial indipendece is necessary. I saw that a lot of changes happened in my life with this," she added.

The actor was speaking during her visit to 'RPG foundation', an NGO committed towards women empowerment. Shruti said it is weird that women still have to fight for their rights and safety via protests and marches which happen across the world.

"I believe there is some change in the scenario but the problem still exists," she added. Shruti said people should be aware of what's happening around the world and not be content, just because situation at their homes is happy.

"You need to see what's happening even outside. I've learnt this from my father, he has taken a step further and entered politics. I won't enter politics but I care about social causes," the actor said.

