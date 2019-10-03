Michael B Jordan collaborating with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg for Amazon's 'Middle West'

Michael B Jordan is teaming up with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for Amazon crime drama "Middle West". According to Variety, the trio will executive produce the series for the streamer which has been developed by Alexander Aciman and Julien Martin Hawthorne.

The series follows two Chicago FBI agents who are called to Gary, Indiana to investigate the murder and disappearance of two cops who were searching for an array of missing young men. Jordan, who most recently featured in court drama "Just Mercy", will executive produce the series along with Alana Mayo through their Outlier Society banner.

Rogen and Goldberg, who recently worked on Amazon series "The Boys", will executive produce with James Weaver and Josh Fagen for their Point Grey Pictures. Steven Caple Jr, best known for directing Jordan's 2018 feature "Creed II", will direct and also executive produce the show.

"Middle West" is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Lionsgate Television.

