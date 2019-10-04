Derek Kolstad to adapt 'A Darker Shade of Magic' for Sony

"John Wick" writer Derek Kolstad is set to adapt bestselling fantasy series "A Darker Shade of Magic" for Sony. According to Variety, Neal Moritz's Original Film and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel's G-Base productions acquired the rights to V E Schwab's books in 2016.

The book is set in four parallel worlds, with four parallel Londons ruled by different magical powers and monarchies. In Grey London people are told that magic is a myth; Red London embraces magic; in White, London magic is used by the rulers against its people and in Black, London magic has overpowered the people and corrupted their world beyond repair.

Ange Giannetti and Maia Eyre will oversee the project for Sony.

