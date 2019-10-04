James Wan to produce TV adaption of 'Gideon Falls' comics

James Wan has joined the "Gideon Falls" TV adaption as a producer. Wan and his Atomic Monster production company have joined Hivemind in bringing the Image Comics title to the small screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hivemind acquired the title, created by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino, last year in July. The comics, which came out in 2018, is an urban horror series focusing on a group of strangers who find themselves drawn together by the mystery of something known as the Black Barn.

"To have a filmmaker of James Wan's caliber, talent, and vision contributing to the atmospheric and terrifying world that Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino have created with Gideon Falls is nothing short of incredible. "This is a high-powered and formidable combination for one of the most acclaimed comic series of the decade, and James and his colleagues at Atomic Monster — Michael Clear and Rob Hackett — are the perfect partners to help bring our adaptation to life. Fans of Gideon Falls, rest assured: We have some incredible surprises yet in store," Hivemind co-founders Kathy Lingg, Dinesh Shamdasani and Jason Brown said in a statement.

"Gideon Falls" comics also won Eisner Award for best new series at this year's ceremony.

