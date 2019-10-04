Nick Carter, wife Lauren Kitt Carter welcome second child

"Backstreet Boys" singer Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt Carter have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The 39-year-old singer and Lauren are already parents to three-year-old son Odin Reign.

Entertainment talent relations and corporate brand management company, EMC Bowery, confirmed to Us Weekly that "Mom and daughter are doing great". Carter announced in April that Lauren, 36, is pregnant, posting a family photograph on Instagram of Odin, kissing his mom's baby bump.

The couple got married in 2015 in Santa Barbara, California.

