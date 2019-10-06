Maisie Williams struggled with body image issues during 'GoT'

"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams has revealed that she felt "ashamed" of her body for a while when she was on the popular HBO series. Williams, who portrayed fan-favorite character Arya Stark in the epic fantasy show, told Vogue that her body image struggles happened during season two and three.

"Around season two or three, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman. But Arya was still very much, like, trying to be disguised as a boy," the 22-year-old actor said. Williams said the make-up crew had to make her look less feminine and more "manly".

"I had really short hair and they'd constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly. They'd also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started. "I don't know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year, and I felt kind of ashamed for a while," she added.

