Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson get cozy during movie night

Days after singer Miley Cyrus confirmed the news of her involvement with rapper Cody Simpson, the duo was seen having a good time during a movie night recently. The rapper took to Instagram Story to share a glimpse of his cozy movie night with the singer.

Apparently, the two were watching one of Miley's beloved movies, 'Blue Hawaii', which stars Elvis Presley. "More today than yesterday," Simpson captioned his black-and-white video clip. The video shows Miley leaning on his shoulder and singing along to 'Ku-U-I-Po.'

In 2017, the 'Slide Away' singer had shared her love for the classic film and had also revealed that Elvis inspired her 'Younger' album. That same year, she paid homage to the legendary singer with her fashion choices, reported E! News. The news of their romantic movie night comes only a day after the rapper showed off some major PDA with his leading lady.

On Saturday morning, the rapper shared an Instagram Story of him planting a big kiss on Miley's head. (ANI)

