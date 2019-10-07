Amy Schumer worried about returning to work post son's birth

As a new mother, Amy Schumer says she was initially "worried" about going back to work after the birth of her first child. The actor-comic and her husband, chef Chris Fischer welcomed their baby boy, Gene in May.

Schumer said though it was tough to leave her child home to pursue her interests, it felt good to be back to the grind. "Five months today and like all moms, I love him so much it hurts. I'm feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals. I'm excited to reach. It's felt good to be back at work.

"I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was three months old. A couple of days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday. The "I Feel Pretty" actor also shared a couple of her photographs with her son.

Schumer went back to work barely three weeks after giving birth and performed a set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

