Lady Gaga celebrates one year anniversary of 'A Star Is Born'

Lady Gaga marked the first anniversary of the release of the movie album of "A Star Is Born". According to Interscope, the 33-year-old singer-actor was presented with a plaque honoring the album's sales milestones.

The soundtrack of the film, which was Gaga's full-fledged feature film debut, has hit double-platinum status in the US and over 6 million copies have been sold globally. "A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," the singer shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, as she showed off her bubblegum pink hair.

The soundtrack also features, "Shallow," the award-winning duet between Gaga and film's director and her co-star Bradley Cooper. "Shallow" won two Grammys, including one for best pop duo/duo performance, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe during the last awards season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)