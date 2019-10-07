Vidya to visit Imperial College London where Shakuntala Devi created world record

Vidya Balan is heading to Imperial College London, where math genius Shakuntala Devi received her Guinness Book Of World Records achievement. The actor, who is set to play Shakuntala Devi in the upcoming biopic, has been invited by the prestigious institute as a guest to interact with the students.

"Imperial College London is an integral part of Shakuntala Devi’s life, this is the same college where she got her Guinness Book of World Records achievement. I am honoured that I am getting an opportunity to go visit this institute," Vidya said in a statement. On 18 June 1980, Shakuntala Devi demonstrated the multiplication of two 13-digit numbers picked at random by the Computer Department of Imperial College London, and correctly answered it in 28 seconds, thereby earning her a spot in Guinness Book of World Records.

The mathematical wizard was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Shakuntala Devi's genius was first discovered at the age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Directed by Anu Menon, "Shankuntala Devi" is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

Also featuring Sanya Malhotra, the film is scheduled for a summer 2020 release.

