Scott Disick anxious for girlfriend Sofia Richie on family vacation with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Despite being on his dream holiday with his girlfriend and family, Scott Disick doesn't seem very happy. The latest episode of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians,' showed Disick on a wintry adventure in Finland with girlfriend Sofia Richie, ex Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids, reported E! News.

Even when Kardashian had happily invited Richie to the vacation, the 36-year-old TV reality star still felt a bit stuck in the middle. "It's just hard because I'm like, trying to make everybody happy," the 'Flip It Like Disick' star revealed to Kourtney Kardashian. "Everyone has different things. And I want you to be comfortable, I want Sofia to be comfortable."

He further let out that Richie feels that the former duo "have [their] ways" of doing things and therefore she didn't "fit into everything sometimes." "I hadn't really had a second, by myself, to even have a conversation to make her feel comfortable," Disick added. "She's never been in this life that we've been doing for 10 years. It's just a lot and then it's all on me every night and day."

Despite Disick's feeling low for his girlfriend, the 40-year-old star reminded her children's father to not take "so much pressure on things to make it perfect". "I think you put so much pressure on things to make it perfect. I do that too," Kardashian shared. "But I've been not really doing that as much anymore. You just think like, 'Oh! It's one more experience we have that we didn't have before.'"

Taking Kourtney Kardashian's advice, Disick with an attitude declared he was ready to "make the most of this trip." (ANI)

