'Terminator: Dark Fate' has James Cameron's fingerprints all over it: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Veteran action star Arnold Schwarzenegger says the upcoming movie in the "Terminator" series picks a lot from the first two films in the franchise, directed by celebrated filmmaker James Cameron. The 72-year-old actor, who will be reprising the titular role in "Terminator: Dark Fate", said the new film has unique action and never-seen-before visual effects.

"Dark Fate", directed by Tim Miller, is a direct sequel to Cameron's 1991 "Terminator: Judgement Day" and will retcon the events of the last three films in the franchise. The movie reunites Linda Hamilton and Schwarzenegger, who originally starred in the first two films.

"It's another 'Terminator' movie with a totally different story and it has Jim Cameron's fingerprints all over it. Also, Linda Hamilton's. So, it's kind of like going back to the old days of 'Terminator'. "It has more action in it than any of the other 'Terminators' have ever had. More unique action. And the visual effects are unlike anything you’ve ever seen," Schwarzenegger said in a statement.

The actor revealed Yul Brynner's robotic gunslinger in 1973's "Westworld" influenced his performance as cyborg assassin Terminator. "It was really the first time I had played a machine and it was fun to do that. I’d seen Yul Brynner in 'Westworld' and the way he played that role was so powerful and so believable that I wanted to play it exactly the same way. So that was my motivation," he said

Schwarzenegger also recalled how his brief on the portrayal of Terminator made Cameron cast him in the role. "I met Jim Cameron for the first time, and I told him what needed to happen, how the Terminator has to act, how he has to carry himself, how he has to behave. Cameron offered me the role.

"I'd gone to talk to him about playing Reese (the human time-traveller), that was the idea. But then Jim realised I could play the Terminator really well and that was that," he said. Produced by Cameron, "Terminator: Dark Fate" will release in India on November 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

