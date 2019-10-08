Jason Statham to star in French thriller remake with Guy Ritchie at helm

Action star Jason Statham has boarded the Hollywood remake of French thriller "Le Convoyeur", with Guy Ritchie attached as the director. Miramax has purchased the remake rights of the original 2004 French film from StudioCanal, reported Variety.

In the film, Statham will play a cold and mysterious character who works for an armoured truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. "I'm looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees," Ritchie said.

The original movie starred Jean Dujardin and Albert Dupontel. Ritchie and Statham have previously collaborated on "Snatch" and "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels".

