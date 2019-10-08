'Sunny Leone of Nepal' Archana Paneru shocks fans with her stunning pics

Archana Paneru has already become a quite known face in Nepal. Her fans in Nepal call her 'the Sunny Leone of Nepal'. Born in 1999, the young actress often grabs attention from her fans and followers by posting her bold and hot snaps over social networking sites.

Archana Paneru recently posted some of her hot pictures in her multiple Instagram accounts. The Sunny Leone of Nepal did her schooling up to STD IX and sometimes performs sexual acts in front of her mother. She was reportedly terminated from the school when she was in STD X.

Archana Paneru entered into the world of modelling and acquired fame. She is highly being followed by her Nepali fans due to her hot and bold pictures on social media. The 20-year-old beautiful actress also participated in a beauty contest. The former pornographic actress and current Bollywood star Sunny Leone is said to be her role model.

Jism 2 was the debut movie for Archana. During shooting a location crew of nine people including director Raju Giri and Paneru were arrested for filming without a required permit from the Film Development Board-Nepal.

It is said that she was also arrested by the Nepalese police with her mother Sunita. Some filed a FIR against them for serving obscenity and vulgarity. Many reports claim she charged minimum 4.5 lakhs for her every movie. She is said to have worked as a call girl too.