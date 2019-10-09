International Development News
Kartik and Kiara starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' goes on floor today

Shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has begun. Kartik Aaryan who is all set to play a ghost hunter in the movie shared a post from the sets of the film.

ANI
Updated: 09-10-2019 12:56 IST
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kartik shared a picture with the leading lady Kiara. Sporting a casual look, Kartik can be seen posing with Kiara, who is holding a clapper board.

Fans can also catch a glimpse of the set in the picture which will remind you of the petrifying set of the first installment. "Subh Arambh, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he captioned the snap.

Some time back the director of the horror-comedy, Anees Bazmee shared a picture from the script reading sessions. "Reading session underway...We're all set to roll! Can't wait for the shoot to begin," wrote Bazmee while expressing happiness.

The highly-anticipated horror-comedy will hit the screens on July 31, 2020. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' and starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan. (ANI)

