Kerry Washington joins Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom'

Kerry Washinigton is set to star alongside veteran actor Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in Ryan Murphy's "The Prom". The feature takes of the Tony-nominated stage musical, set at Netflix, also features Awkwafina, Ariana Grande, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells, reported Deadline.

Murphy will direct and produce the project, set to get into production in December. Streep will play Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony Award winner who collaborates with Barry Glickman (Corden) in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt. After disastrous reviews, they decide, along with Broadway newbies Angie Dickinson (Kidman) and Rannells as Trent Oliver, to attach themselves to a cause to resurrect their careers. Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom, becomes their cause to champion.

While Grande plays Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the PTA, Awkwafina plays the group's publicist Ms. Sheldon. Key is set to essay the role of Streep's love interest and Emma's ally, Principal Hawkins. Details of Washington's character are currently unknown.

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin are working on the script, with music and lyrics Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)