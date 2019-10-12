Russell Crowe to star in horror film from Miramax

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe is set to headline a supernatural horror movie for Miramax. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the yet-untitled project Joshua John Miller and MA Fortin from their own script.

Crowe, 55, will play a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play. The movie will be produced by Kevin Williamson along with Ben Fast and Bill Block.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)