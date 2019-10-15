Kelvin Harrison Jr joins 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Kelvin Harrison Jr is on board the cast of historical drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7". According to Deadline, the actor is the latest addition to the film, to be written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Harrison's credits include "The Wolf Hour" and "It Comes at Night". Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeremy Strong and Yahya Abdul Mateen II are a part of the already announced cast.

The movie is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy, arising from the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

