Jeremy Rush in talks to direct 'Versus'

Filmmaker Jeremy Rush is in negotiations to direct action film "Versus". David Leitch and Kelly McCormick are producing the project, reported Variety.

The Universal Pictures project is penned by Alex Litvak and Mike Finch. McCormick and Leitch are producing for their Universal-based 87North Productions, while Litvak and Finch are serving as executive producers alongside 87North's Annie Marter.

Rush came into limelight with his Frank Grillo-fronted Netflix action movie "Wheelman".

