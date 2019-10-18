Outlander Season 5 gets new trailer, Jamie, Claire on different horses, Keith talks on Lesley’s death

We are around 4 months away from the premiere of Outlander Season 5 but there is no decline in predictions and rumors surrounding the imminent episodes. The viewers have seen many characters being eliminated for various reasons but none of the dead has ever spoken out. Read the texts below to know what you can see in the upcoming season.

Will Lesley (Keith Fleming) come back in Outlander Season 5? Last year many fans tweeted RIP when Lesley was announced dead and the character was killed by Stephen Bonnet (Edward Speleers) during a robbery. Fans were shocked to see Lesley's corpse lying with his throat cut open. However, in a recent conversation with ThreeIfBySpace.net, Keith Fleming discussed his character and his dead in the drama television series.

"You get a hunch contractually. I didn't initially know if I was going to be in series four; I had no idea how long I was going to be in series three to be honest. If you upset the wrong people or they have to cut some scenes, suddenly you can be out," the actor said.

"I made something of it at the first read through where they said: 'They slit his throat,' and I went: 'Hah' [sharp intake of breath] which was quite funny. The producers, the whole room laughed – how we laughed!" he added, Express noted. "I made out that it was a surprise to me… They went: 'I'm sorry, so sorry.'" "But there's too many people for screen time, there's a lot of stories they're trying to cram in there," the actor amused.

Outlander Season 5 luckily has got a new trailer. Fans are quite happy this time to see the new trailer that has been released with some new photos. Among several images, one has highly attracted the viewers. The trailer shows Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) riding off on separate horses as people stare at them departing. The question arises – where are they going?

Another image for Outlander Season 5 trailer show Lord John Grey (David Berry) and Jamie sharing a drink. An image showing Jamie alongside Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Duncan Lacroix) also surprises the viewers. On the other hand, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is also seen hugging her mother who has blood on her hands.

Outlander Season 5 will be premiered on February 16, 2020.